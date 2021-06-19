STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 135 new Covid-19 cases; 7 more deaths, lowest since April 1

This is also the first time the daily fatality count has slipped into single-digit since April 1 when the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Vistors taking selfie in front of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Vistors taking selfie in front of Humayun's Tomb in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,907.

This is also the first time the daily fatality count has slipped into single-digit since April 1 when the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated.

The national capital had on April 3 recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent.

It had on the previous day registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths, according to official figures.

On Thursday, 158 cases with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, and 10 deaths were reported, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to coronavirus infection.

On Friday, the cases further dipped to 165 with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, while the death count had stood at 14.

On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths, while on February 22 there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures.

The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 0.20 per cent now.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last Saturday had cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

ALSO WATCH:

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days.

The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

On May 15, Kejjriwal had said, "The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway."

The Delhi government had on Sunday announced reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14.

With close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlock in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday had cautioned that Delhi could face a "worse than second wave situation" of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards.

A total of 75,687 tests, including 53,942 RT-PCR tests and 21,745 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Saturday.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,32,168.

Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 2,372 on Saturday from 2,444 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 668 from 698 on Friday, while the number of containment zones dropped to 5,261 from 5,452 a day before, the bulletin added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 Deaths in Delhi Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp