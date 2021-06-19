Delhi sees 165 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths; positivity rate stands at 0.22 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Friday recorded 165 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths due to the disease while the positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to health department data.

With the fresh cases, Delhi’s caseload has increased to 14,32,033.

The latest fatalities pushed the death toll to 24,900, the bulletin stated. The number of active cases dropped to 2,444 on Friday from 2,554 the day before.

Delhi is recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic. However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend over the last several days and the positivity rate, too, has been shrinking.

The number of daily deaths has also shown a declining trend.

The infection rate, which had surged to 36 per cent in last week of April, has fallen below 0.50 per cent now. A total of 76,480 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from coronavirus, it said.

The number of people under home isolation dropped to 698 on Friday from 733 the previous day while the number of containment zones fell to 5,452 from 5,799 on Thursday.

Nearly 90K doses Given on Thursday

NEW DELHI: A total of 89,962 Covid-91 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Thursday, with over 50 per cent of the jabs given to the people in the 18-44 age group, Delhi MLA Atishi said on Friday.

Out of the 89,962 doses, 58,319 were administered to those in the 18-44 age group.

While 60,393 people received their first dose, 29,569 were administered the second dose, she said while presenting a daily vaccination bulletin.

The AAP leader said as more people in the 18-44 group are getting inoculated, the overall speed of vaccination in Delhi is improving.

So far, 63,48,920 jabs have been administered in the national capital and a total of 15,36,174 people are fully vaccinated.