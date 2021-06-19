Online, physical coaching classes under Delhi government scheme to resume

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to resume online and offline coaching classes for students enrolled under its Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana (JBMPVY). This decision was taken during a meeting held by Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe Department Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Expressing concern over closure of coaching classes, the minister said that when the rest of the children are taking coaching classes continuously, students who are the beneficiaries of this scheme should not be left behind.

While issuing directions in this regard to officials, Gautam said that the possibility of conducting offline classes should also be explored keeping in mind the Covid guidelines.

The minister added that if it was not possible to conduct physical classes, then coaching should be started through online classes. He also said a monitoring committee should be set up to keep a check on the beneficiaries and coaching institutes.

“If online coaching classes have started, then the quality of education should be maintained and it should be ensured that children are participating in the sessions. Under the scheme there is also a provision that apart from empanelled institutions, candidates can also take admission in big coaching institutes,” said the minister.

Gautam has called a meeting again on the issue next week.

Under the scheme, children from SC/ST/OBC and economically weaker (EWS) category receive private coaching for JEE, NEET and civil services.

The government also finances private coaching of eligible meritorious students.