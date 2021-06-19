STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The French Connection

Any publicity is good publicity, but critical copy is king. Alas, dear reader, that is not what you are going to read here. L’Opéra serves the goods.

Published: 19th June 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Home delivered brunch from L’Opéra

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Over the course of writing on food for about a decade now, I relish when someone says their restaurant serves the authentic version of whatever cuisine they are shilling, and it turns out not to be true. Any publicity is good publicity, but critical copy is king. Alas, dear reader, that is not what you are going to read here. L’Opéra serves the goods.

Those arbiters of French élan, and purveyors of gourmet food, are now offering their confections and savouries at your very doorstep. According to the brand, “patrons enjoy the experience of having a variety of unique French and European dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delivered to their homes.” This patron says yes, that’s what they do. Let’s start with the Croque Monsieur, flanked by the Spinach and Goat Cheese Crepe. The crepe melts in the mouth.

It’s the cheese of a very happy goat that sequesters your palate so as to experience the true flavour of spinach and the ephemeral mouth-feel of a well-made crepe. The Croque Monsieur is superb, but that goat cheese is still melting in our mouths. Being the ungracious peasants that we are, we don’t wait to brush away the crumbs, before we dive into the Mushroom Posh Toast.

Pardon, we thought it meant polish, off, which we did. It’s mushroom, butter, and bread, with passion’ what could go wrong? For our mains, there is the Chicken Lasagne and the Garden Feast Pizza, all those carbs allayed by a Chicken Caesar Salad. Yet, in case you thought there’s something lacking, carbs-wise, there is a Vegetarian Quiche, complemented by a bevy of breads.

Lasagne may be Italian in origin, but we live in India, and so L’Opéra has to serve us the chicken variant. No beef with this, it’s just truly an amazing lasagne: crusty where it should be, and mouth-melting where it is. Formidable, wherever its provenance. Dessert includes Paris Brest, Choux a la Crème, and my regret at never having paid attention in bakery class in chef school.

Because given the taste, texture, and temperament (you get while eating these) of these desserts, you too may wonder whether you should become a rambunctious rat in a profligate Pixar film to get a taste of Paree (Paris).

No, just order from L’Opéra. Order L’Opéra meals and Brunch at+918800097255/ visit loperaindia.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp