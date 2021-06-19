The French Connection

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Over the course of writing on food for about a decade now, I relish when someone says their restaurant serves the authentic version of whatever cuisine they are shilling, and it turns out not to be true. Any publicity is good publicity, but critical copy is king. Alas, dear reader, that is not what you are going to read here. L’Opéra serves the goods.

Those arbiters of French élan, and purveyors of gourmet food, are now offering their confections and savouries at your very doorstep. According to the brand, “patrons enjoy the experience of having a variety of unique French and European dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delivered to their homes.” This patron says yes, that’s what they do. Let’s start with the Croque Monsieur, flanked by the Spinach and Goat Cheese Crepe. The crepe melts in the mouth.

It’s the cheese of a very happy goat that sequesters your palate so as to experience the true flavour of spinach and the ephemeral mouth-feel of a well-made crepe. The Croque Monsieur is superb, but that goat cheese is still melting in our mouths. Being the ungracious peasants that we are, we don’t wait to brush away the crumbs, before we dive into the Mushroom Posh Toast.

Pardon, we thought it meant polish, off, which we did. It’s mushroom, butter, and bread, with passion’ what could go wrong? For our mains, there is the Chicken Lasagne and the Garden Feast Pizza, all those carbs allayed by a Chicken Caesar Salad. Yet, in case you thought there’s something lacking, carbs-wise, there is a Vegetarian Quiche, complemented by a bevy of breads.

Lasagne may be Italian in origin, but we live in India, and so L’Opéra has to serve us the chicken variant. No beef with this, it’s just truly an amazing lasagne: crusty where it should be, and mouth-melting where it is. Formidable, wherever its provenance. Dessert includes Paris Brest, Choux a la Crème, and my regret at never having paid attention in bakery class in chef school.

Because given the taste, texture, and temperament (you get while eating these) of these desserts, you too may wonder whether you should become a rambunctious rat in a profligate Pixar film to get a taste of Paree (Paris).

No, just order from L’Opéra. Order L’Opéra meals and Brunch at+918800097255/ visit loperaindia.com