Two kids hurt in hit-and-run case in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a hit-and-run case, two minor boys were injured on Thursday after they were allegedly hit by a car while they were playing in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

The children, aged five and three, were admitted at Safdarjung hospital.

One of them has been discharged from hospital while the other is still under treatment and will be discharged soon, said Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer). The driver of the car, identified as Sakir (22), has been arrested, they said.

Sakir runs a small manufacturing unit that makes iron nut-bolts in Sultanpuri and the car was registered in his father’s name, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday when the boys were playing at a vacant plot where residents usually park their vehicles, police said.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), police said.