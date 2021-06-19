STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Water supply will be affected in several areas of Delhi on June 20

Jal Board advised the public to make judicious use of water and water tankers shall be available on-demand in certain areas. 

Published: 19th June 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Jal Board

Image for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board on Saturday informed that water supply will be affected in several areas in morning and evening on June 20, due to rise in 'ammonia pollution and high algae' in Yamuna river thereby hampering water production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla plants.

As per the official press note by the Jal Board, it read, "Due to increase in the Ammonia pollution and high algae in Yamuna River, water production has been curtailed from Water Treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and water supply shall be affected in the morning and evening of June 20, 2021 in the following areas and so on till the ammonia level in river reduces to treatable limit."

The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Prahladpur and adjoining area, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.

Jal Board advised the public to make judicious use of water and water tankers shall be available on-demand in certain areas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi water supply
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp