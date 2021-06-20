STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Congress holds COVID vaccine camps, ration distribution on Rahul Gandhi's birthday

The Indian Youth Congress, in a statement, said the day was observed as 'Sewa Diwas' as part of which financial assistance was offered to the unemployed and disabled people.

Published: 20th June 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

A medic administers COVID-19 vaccine at a camp oragnised by NSUI on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday in New Delhi

A medic administers COVID-19 vaccine at a camp oragnised by NSUI on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Congress' youth wing observed former party president Rahul Gandhi's birthday by distributing ration kits among the needy and organising vaccination camps on Saturday. Gandhi turned 51 on Saturday. He has decided not to celebrate this birthday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congress-backed student organisation Nation Students Union of India (NSUI) also held a COVID-19 vaccination camp on the occasion.

The Delhi Congress also distributed face masks, medicine kits and cooked meals for free to the poor in the national capital. "Ration distribution programmes are being organised at many places in Delhi. Free vaccination camps have been set up for citizens across India and financial assistance is being provided to citizens who have lost their jobs due to the Covid crisis and to disabled people," Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said.

Congress workers also distributed ration to women cab drivers and organised a free vaccination camp for sex workers at GB Road. 

