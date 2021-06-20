Delhi government announces Rs 1 crore gratia for kin of six bravehearts who died in line of duty

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday approved ex-gratia for the families of three Air Force pilots, two Delhi Police personnel, and a civil defence volunteer, who died while on duty.

"Delhi government respects and honours the bravery of every soldier in uniform who has risked their lives to protect people and the nation. Honouring the bravery of our personnel, CM Arvind Kejriwal initiated financial assistance for personnel in Delhi Police, Defence, Paramilitary and other forces. Although we cannot compensate for the huge loss every family has to bear, we can, at the very least, pay our respect and ensure their families live a life of dignity," deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

The beneficiaries include Sanket Kaushik who was assistant commissioner of police (ACP). He lost his life after being hit by a truck when he was checking vehicles at Rajokri Flyover. Others are IAF officers- Rajesh Kumar, Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty and Squadron Leader Meet Kumar, a Delhi Police constable Vikas Kumar and Pravesh Kumar, a civil defence volunteer.

Rajesh was on an aircraft that took off from Jorhat, Assam and its wreckage was found in Arunachal Pradesh later. Mohanty was from Dwarka, he also passed away in a plane crash incident. Meet died as his aircraft MIG-21 crashed in an operational flying sortie in Kangra hills. Vikas was at his picket duty when a speeding car hit him. Similarly, Pravesh was rammed by a truck at the Mangolpuri flyover.