STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government announces Rs 1 crore gratia for kin of six bravehearts who died in line of duty

Honouring the bravery of our personnel, CM Arvind Kejriwal initiated financial assistance for personnel in Delhi Police, Defence, Paramilitary and other forces.

Published: 20th June 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a Press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressing a Press conference. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Saturday approved ex-gratia for the families of three Air Force pilots, two Delhi Police personnel, and a civil defence volunteer, who died while on duty.

"Delhi government respects and honours the bravery of every soldier in uniform who has risked their lives to protect people and the nation. Honouring the bravery of our personnel, CM Arvind Kejriwal initiated financial assistance for personnel in Delhi Police, Defence, Paramilitary and other forces. Although we cannot compensate for the huge loss every family has to bear, we can, at the very least, pay our respect and ensure their families live a life of dignity," deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

The beneficiaries include Sanket Kaushik who was assistant commissioner of police (ACP). He lost his life after being hit by a truck when he was checking vehicles at Rajokri Flyover. Others are IAF officers- Rajesh Kumar, Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty and Squadron Leader Meet Kumar, a Delhi Police constable Vikas Kumar and Pravesh Kumar, a civil defence volunteer.

Rajesh was on an aircraft that took off from Jorhat, Assam and its wreckage was found in Arunachal Pradesh later. Mohanty was from Dwarka, he also passed away in a plane crash incident. Meet died as his aircraft MIG-21 crashed in an operational flying sortie in Kangra hills. Vikas was at his picket duty when a speeding car hit him. Similarly, Pravesh was rammed by a truck at the Mangolpuri flyover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi martyr gratia Manish Sisodia Delhi Police Indian Air Force Indian Army
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp