WATCH: Monkey takes 'ride' in Delhi Metro train

A video surfaced on the social media on Saturday purportedly showing the monkey roaming around and then climbing onto the handrail bar before traipsing to the neighbouring coach.

Published: 20th June 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

monkey in delhi metro

A monkey sits in a Delhi metro coach (Videograb)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A video of a monkey cavorting and roaming around in coaches of a Delhi Metro train before settling on a seat, is going viral on the social media, drawing mirth from the netizens.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the simian entered the compartment on a train on the Blue Line of the network and ambled around in the coach and did playful antics, much to the surprise of the commuters.

A video surfaced on the social media on Saturday purportedly showing the monkey roaming around and then climbing onto the handrail bar before traipsing to the neighbouring coach.

"The monkey was spotted around 4:45 PM as the train moved from Yamuna Bank station to IP station on Blue Line yesterday, and moved away on its own by the time it was brought to the notice of DMRC officials by passengers.

"No harm was caused to anyone and the monkey wasn't spotted thereafter in the metro premises," a senior DMRC official said on Sunday.

The clip has been widely shared on social media platforms, and has gone viral now.

In the video, shared by a user on Twitter, this unexpected visitor can be seen roaming around in the carriage and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter.

The monkey sits quietly for some time and even rests his limb on the thigh of the commuter, and later begins to curiously look outside as the train gathers speed, passing through vegetation of the areas near river Yamuna.

His acts left the commuters amazed and intrigued as animals and pets are strictly prohibited on trains.

One commuter in the video can be heard saying, "give a mask to him too".

The monkey's 'metro ride' has drawn north on the social media too.

"A monkey entered the Delhi Metro going from Anand Vihar to Dwarka. A wonderful journey of the monkey. Monkey in a #Metro  but reasonably well behaved! tweeted a user and shared the viral video.

Another user said: "WHY IS THIS MONKEY RIDING THE METRO THE CUTEST THING he's just found a pal and is fascinated by the outside world AW (sic)".

But, few netizens jocularly asked the monkey to "put a mask on".

While one user made a reference to a Hollywood film and captioned his post "Ek Bander, metro ke andar", another one wrote, "A monkey found enjoying the free metro ride. But following the all metro etiquette!!".

Delhi Metro services are operating since June 7 after the lockdown, but with strict Covid safety norms, and just 50 per cent of seating capacity, with standing not allowed for commuters.

In response to a tagged video post on Twitter by a user, the DMRC had on Saturday had said, "Hi, thank you for reaching out.

Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance".

The DMRC official said in the past too, there have been a couple of similar incidences.

