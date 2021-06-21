STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
89 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; capital records this year's lowest single-day jump

This is the first time since February 16, when 94 COVID-19 cases were recorded, that the number of daily infections has dropped below 100.

Published: 21st June 2021 04:10 PM

A woman walks past a wall mural on raising awareness about wearing facemasks, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi

A woman walks past a wall mural on raising awareness about wearing facemasks, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 89 Covid cases, the lowest this year so far, and 11 deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.16 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.

This is the first time since February 16, when 94 people were diagnosed with the disease, that the number of new cases have dropped below the 100 mark.

The 11 new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,925.

Since the outbreak of the disease in the country, Delhi has recorded 14,32,381 cases.

Of this, over 14.05 lakh patients have recovered so far.

On Sunday, Delhi reported seven deaths and 124 cases of the coronavirus with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent.

On Saturday, it recorded seven deaths due to the deadly disease, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases with a positivity of 0.18 per cent.

The city had on Friday reported 165 cases with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, while the death count stood at 14.

The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 0.20 per cent now.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic, which claimed a massive number of lives daily, and also led to a shortage of oxygen supply at various hospitals.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to the latest health bulletin, 57,128 tests, including 45,468 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago.

The number of active cases has decreased to 1,996 from 2,091 on Sunday, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation dipped to 563 from 600 on Sunday, while the number of containment zones dropped to 4,597 from 4,752 a day before, the bulletin added.

