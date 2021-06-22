STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre pressurising Delhi government officials for publishing ads praising PM Modi: Manish Sisodia

He said that had the Centre spent this money on procuring vaccines, the COVID crisis in the country could have been managed in a better way.

Published: 22nd June 2021 08:11 AM

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that the central government was pressuring officials in Delhi to publish advertisements in newspapers, thanking it for providing free COVID vaccines for all from June 21, while the city has got only 57 lakh vaccine doses so far against the 2.94 crore required.

He said several BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka have published advertisements in newspapers, thanking the Centre for providing free COVID vaccines for all aged above 18 years from June 21.

He said that had the Centre spent this money on procuring vaccines, the COVID crisis in the country could have been managed in a better way. "They also asked officials in Delhi to publish advertisements in newspapers thanking (Prime Minister) Modi for the free vaccination. They sent this toolkit to Delhi government officials and pressured them to issue such advertisements," the AAP leader told a virtual press conference.

"People do not need advertisements but vaccines. I request the PM to supply 2.3 crore more doses in the next two months. I promise that we will do your publicity... Publish advertisements in entire Delhi, but you have been asking states to do so without giving them vaccines," he alleged.

Sisodia further said all that the central government has done is selling vaccines to foreign nations for its image management. 

