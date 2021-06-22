STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: 'JNU library to stay shut due to COVID-19', say officials

Earlier this month, the university administration had alleged that a few students broke into the library and scuffled with security guards, following which they 'occupied' the library.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed in view of the COVID-19 situation.The decision comes amid demands by students to reopen the library.

On June 11, the varsity had said it would reopen the library soon in line with the government's orders. "Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 and curfew announced by the Delhi government, the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed till further orders," the university said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the university administration had alleged that a few students broke into the library and scuffled with security guards, following which they "occupied" the Dr BR Ambedkar Central library. It had also lodged an FIR against them for allegedly breaking into the facility and clashing with the staff there.

Talking about the opening of the library, the university had said, "After due deliberations, keeping in line with government orders and the academic interests of the student community, the university administration has decided to take appropriate steps to open the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library soon. This will comply with the expected announcement regarding further unlocking measures in Delhi."

(With inputs from PTI)

