STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Villagers of Shikarpur near Delhi give evergreen adieu to relatives succumbed to COVID-19

Seventeen-year-old Aayushi Tyagi who lost her 70-year-old grandfather Omprakash Tyagi believes that the concept of planting trees has a good motive and hence is easily accepted by the villagers.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A resident of Shikarpur waters a sapling planted by him in memory of his relative

A resident of Shikarpur waters a sapling planted by him in memory of his relative. (Photo| EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: "Jinko jana thaa wo toh jaa chuke, aab unki yaad me kuch achha karna hai, gaon ka bhala ho jaye (Those who were destined to depart left us. Hence, the thought of remembering them in the best possible way, which can later benefit the village)," says 25-year-old Rinku Tyagi who lost his mother and grandfather to the pandemic in a span of one week in the last month.

In memory of their loved ones, Rinku and other residents of a small village have started a plantation drive. Around 30 families in Shikarpur village located at Najafgarh lost at least one of their family members in the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Seventeen-year-old Aayushi Tyagi who lost her 70-year-old grandfather Omprakash Tyagi believes that the concept of planting trees has a good motive and hence is easily accepted by the villagers. "Instead of wasting money by building status or anything else, planting trees in memory of deceased relatives was a refreshing idea. In the coming years this will eventually benefit the villagers. I am sure even my grandfather would be happy over the fact that we did something which would serve the society as a token of remembrance," says Aayushi.

Amid the pain and suffering, the idea of planting saplings in the village came from Gulshan Tyagi, who works with the Delhi Police. While Gulshan shied away and refused to comment, his associate in the initiative Paras Tyagi, who is the co-founder of NGO Cycle-India, says they were motivated by a team of five people from a nearby village who maintains 10,000 plus samplings.

"The concept of plantation of lakhs of trees by government is never successful because samplings are never cared for due to cost of maintenance. Plantations by families in their farms and own land will take care of these challenges. We found this socially relevant and environmentally sustainable," he said.

A few other villages in Najafgarh area such as Dhansa, Issapur, Malikpur, Samaspur Khalsa and Ujwa are also planting trees. Issapur village alone has set the target of 10,000 trees while the rest are following.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shikarpur village Najafgarh COVID19 Coronavirus COVID deaths COVID funeral Tree plantations
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp