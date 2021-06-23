STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP and BJP engage in war of words over COVID vaccination in Delhi

The Centre on Monday rolled out free vaccination for the eligible category of people with a record 86 lakh-plus beneficiaries getting inoculated on the inaugural day of the drive.

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A woman receives a jab at a vaccination centre in New Delhi

A woman receives a jab at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP and the AAP on Tuesday engaged in a war of words over the availability of COVID vaccines in the national capital, with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slamming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for visiting Punjab "instead of focusing on health & welfare of people of Delhi".

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at Puri, asking him to provide enough vaccine doses to Delhi rather than "abusing" Kejriwal. The Kejriwal government has been complaining of inadequate supply of vaccines for some time, all the while claiming it could administer vaccines to all Delhiites within three months if the Centre provides enough doses.

Kejriwal was in poll-bound Punjab on the day where a prominent Sikh personality joined his AAP.

"On a day India vaccinated more than 84 lakh people, Delhi administered only 76,259 out of more than 11 lakh doses available. Why? Instead of focusing on health & welfare of people of Delhi, Kejriwal Ji is busy in Punjab searching for a Sikh CM face for his party," Puri tweeted.

Responding to him, Sisodia tweeted, "Hardeep ji: pls focus on providing enough vaccines for the youth, rather than just abusing Arvind Kejriwal all the time. Central Govt's vaccination flip-flops have created a crisis situation all over country." Sisodia also addressed a press conference where he claimed no vaccine doses were to be provided to Delhi in the current month after June 21.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan joined the war of words, accusing Sisodia of lying. Citing a Ramcharit Manas verse, Vardhan tweeted: "Some people accept only lies, offer lies to others and feed and chew lies only. This Ramcharit Manas chaupai fits Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers." 

AAP MLA Atishi asked Puri to pay attention to India’s vaccination policy that she alleged proved to be a "failure" in different phases.

Approve Pfizer, Moderna, J&J at the earliest: Atishi

The Delhi government on Tuesday requested the Centre to approve international vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson in order to protect the country against an anticipated third wave. "The faster India is vaccinated, the sooner it will be safe from COVID,"said AAP MLA Atishi, issuing the daily vaccination bulletin. 

