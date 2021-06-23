STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, get temporary Registration Certificate for vehicles from self-registration dealers in Delhi

As per the Rule 34 of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Act (DMVR), self- registration dealers will now be appointed as special registering authority to issue temporary RC to new vehicles.

Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said self-registration dealers in the city can issue temporary Registration Certificate (RC) for new vehicles sold from their outlets.

As per the Rule 34 of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Act (DMVR), self- registration dealers will now be appointed as special registering authority to issue temporary RC to new vehicles.  "Every application for a temporary registration certificate shall be in writing and shall indicate the district or place where the vehicle is intended to be produced for permanent registration," read an order issued by the transport department. 

The temporary RC can be issued to only non- transport vehicles such as car, scooter, motor bike, etc. It shall not be valid for more than one month. “The authority issuing temporary RC shall assign a distinguished mark.

The name and address shall also be printed in small letters of the lower edge of the plate,” read the order.  To enable self-registration dealers, officials will allocate a block of registration marks to each dealer. 

