Admissions for entry level classes in Delhi government schools to start from June 28

Published: 24th June 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The admission process for the entry level classes in Government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will begin from June 28, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Wednesday.

"The application forms for entry level classes-Nursery, KG and class 1 in Government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas can be obtained from concerned schools from June 28 to July 12. Children residing in Delhi in the vicinity of the school within 1 km shall be eligible to apply. If a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya is not available in the vicinity, then residents within a radius of 3 km will be eligible," the DoE said in an official order.

The government has also set up a help desk consisting of teachers and School Management Committee (SMC) members which will be available for providing guidance to the parents. "Parents of the applicants are advised to get the application form checked from help desk members," the order added.

The DoE also clarified that admission will not be denied to any Divyang child, destitute child, refugee or asylum seeker, migrants or child in need of care and protection, due to non availability of essential documents at the time of submission in the school. The selection of the candidates will be done by draw of lots to be held on July 20.  

