New Delhi Municipal Council set to restart digital redressal camp

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will restart its digital camps 'Jan Suvidha Camp' for interaction between the officials and the residents living in its area.

According to the civic body, the residents under the NDMC can raise their concerns after registering on its official website following which they will get a video conferencing link. A day later, the head of the department concerned will be available to address the grivance.

The online Jan Suvidha Camp will be organised on the second and fourth Saturday of every month between 11 and 2 pm to redress public grievances and resolve the same without asking people to visit the office.

A person will be given a 10-minute slot to present his or her grievance and to get redressed it. If the grievance is not resolved on the spot, a written communication will be sent within one week by the concerned department head.