Delhi government to launch 15-day mega plantation drive on June 26

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will participate in this campaign on June 28, while Health minister Satyendar Jain will lead the plantation drive at the Poonth Kalan Nursery, Nangloi, on June 30.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will hold a 15-day "Van Mahotsav" from June 26, and cabinet ministers, MLAs, NGOs and resident welfare associations will participate in this mega tree-plantation campaign, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Rai will launch the campaign from Garhi Mandu on the banks of the Yamuna. On June 27, the plantation drive will be held in all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will participate in this campaign on June 28, while Health Minister Satyendar Jain will lead the plantation drive at the Poonth Kalan Nursery, Nangloi, on June 30.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal will plant saplings at Garhi Mandu on July 2, while Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot will lead the campaign in Rajokri on July 5. Rai said the Delhi government is aiming to plant 33 lakh saplings this year.

On World Environment Day this year, the city government had started a drive to plant medicinal plants.
Fourteen nurseries of the Delhi government have been distributing medicinal plants, including amla, guava, arjun, jamun, neem, tulsi, giloy, aloe vera, curry leaves etc., free of cost. 

