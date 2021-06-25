STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Jal Board asked to set up emergency teams to resolve complaints

Delhi Jal Board's vice chairman Raghav Chadha instructed officers to make all necessary efforts and efficiently work towards drafting a constituency wise plan of water supply.

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To address issues related to water supply during the summer season, Delhi Jal Board's vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday directed officials to constitute emergency response teams to resolve complaints in every constituency on priority basis.

With the onset of monsoon, complaints of dirty and contaminated water supply increase in the national capital which has peak water demand during summers. With the aims of addressing the issues being faced by residents, special rapid response teams of engineers will be constituted.

These teams will work with local area MLAs to find a solution to critical problems. The teams will visit their respective areas and chalk out a plan. These plans will then be submitted to Member- water, for verification and further necessary action.

In the meeting headed by the DJB vice-chairman, he instructed officers to make all necessary efforts and efficiently work towards drafting a constituency wise plan of water supply.  "It was high time we discussed a workable solution towards the issues like dirty water supply/ contaminated water supply etc. by focusing on targeted areas for a long term, viable solution. We have to find constituency-wise analysis of the database, in terms of amount of water received by Delhi Jal Board installations, has to be done at regular intervals to find out the gap between demand and supply," Chadha said in the meeting. 

A review of all the constituencies for last three months was also done during the meeting on parameters like dirty water or contaminated water complaints, leakage in water pipeline, low pressure water, no water, waste of water etc.

Chadha reviewed water supply management and gave strict instructions to Member (Water) that no lackadaisical approach of any official in the organization will be tolerated. 

"A road map of water supply in the capital based on the 'Supply-Demand Model' on important parameters like population and per capita usage is the key for maximum consumer satisfaction. We need to find a way to supply the available raw water in an equitable way either through a piped network or additional tanker trips," Chadha said. 

