IIT-Delhi's new PG programme aims to create top public policy professionals

The objective of the programme is to provide interdisciplinary training to students from diverse backgrounds and transform them into top-quality policy professionals and policy scholars.

Published: 25th June 2021 08:09 AM

IIT-Delhi

IIT-Delhi (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is going to start a new Post Graduate programme 'Master of Public Policy (MPP)' from the academic session 2021-22, which will focus on science, technology and innovation (STI), and development. 

The objective of the programme is to provide interdisciplinary training to students from diverse backgrounds and transform them into top-quality policy professionals and policy scholars.

According to officials, the programme will focus on developing critical thinking, analytical abilities and ethical practices among the students, equipping them to take on STI and public policy issues in furthering the public interest. 

Professor Ambuj Sagar, head, School of Public Policy, said, "We are very excited to launch this new programme. Given its focus on STI and development, it is the first programme of its kind in India. We believe that it will help students understand and contribute to developmental challenges in a better way. The importance of this programme cannot be overstated and will only grow over time."

The course will be of two years and candidates with bachelor's degrees such as MBBS, BA LLB (Hons), B.Arch. BTech, BSc (Agriculture), BVSc, or equivalent; and postgraduate degrees such as MA, MSc, MPhil, Integrated MSc/MA, MTech or equivalent are eligible.

Sponsored candidates will also be encouraged to apply, said Sagar. The course will provide career opportunities to students in various capacities (consultants, researchers, academics) at various levels in various fields, said the professor. 

