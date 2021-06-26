STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, Congress demand FIR against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, ministers over oxygen demand row

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta demanded a criminal case against the CM and his cabinet colleagues.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Referring to the oxygen audit report of the Supreme Court-appointed panel, the BJP and Congress launched a fresh offensive against the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta demanded a criminal case against the CM and his cabinet colleagues.

Alleging that the government’s mismanagement of the government led to the deaths of hundreds of patients, Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar also sought an FIR against Kejriwal and also his resignation. “The deaths of innocents during the Covid second wave due to a pretend oxygen shortage by the AAP government, It is ‘murder’ for which Kejriwal government is solely responsible and he should resign. A case of murder and criminal conspiracy should be registered against Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain,” said Gupta.

ALSO READ | 'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation; AAP hits back

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the report establishes charges of mismanagement, negligence and failure against the AAP government. Ramvir Singh Bidhuti, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly, said, “All charges against Kejriwal government have come true.

Even senior management of Delhi’s big hospitals have held the state government responsible for not getting the oxygen and now the committee has also given its seal of approval on this.” Former Delhi minister Dr Narendra Nath and former MLA Adarsh Shastri said that the Delhi government should be dismissed for giving misleading information to create an oxygen scare and total mismanagement of the pandemic.

“The Kejriwal government got four times more than the actual requirement of oxygen, still many patients died due to non-availability of oxygen. Delhi’s high demand also deprived much-needed oxygen supply to 12 other states,” they said. “Through an artificially created shortage, Kejriwal misled the people by saying that the Delhi government was importing oxygen tankers from France and Bangkok etc, but no oxygen was imported,” said Nath.

Comments

