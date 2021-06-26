STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 2.05 lakh people in Delhi gets Covid vaccine doses on Saturday; special camps start for Centra Vista workers

AAP MLA Atishi said the Delhi government has written to the Centre requesting them to provide 45 lakh doses of vaccine for July.

Published: 26th June 2021 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 10:11 PM

A beneficiary gets a jab of COVID-19 vaccine, at a government school in New Delhi

A beneficiary gets a jab of COVID-19 vaccine, at a government school in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 2.05 lakh people in Delhi received anti-coronavirus vaccine shots on Saturday, the highest in a day till now, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"About 1.5 lakh vaccine doses are being administered daily in Delhi. Therefore, at least 45 lakh doses should be given to Delhi in July so that we can vaccinate the people of the city as soon as possible and save them from the third wave," she said while issuing the vaccine bulletin.

Sisodia tweeted Saturday's vaccination figures and claimed that it has "surpassed all records".

"Vaccination in Delhi is happening at a record pace! For the last three days, we have vaccinated more than 1.5 lakh beneficiaries. Today, surpassing all previous records Delhi has vaccinated 2,05,170 people! This is how we are going to protect Delhi from the 3rd wave!" he tweeted.

According to the Cowin portal, the total number of vaccine shots administered till Saturday stands at 73,28,647, out of which 56,28,594 are first doses and 17,00,053 are second ones.

The national capital has 1,320 vaccination sites.

Over 31.87 lakh people in the 18-44 years age group have received at least one dose of vaccine, over 25 lakh people in the 45-60 age group have received the doses while over 16.40 lakh senior citizens have been inoculated so far, according to the Cowin portal.

New Delhi district saw the least number of vaccinations on Saturday at 13,232 while North Delhi had a maximum of 23,289.

Central Delhi, North, South and South-West Delhi districts saw over 20,000 vaccine shots being administered on Saturday.

On June 25, a total of 1,66,209 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi which was the highest till now.

On Friday, Delhi received 58,000 doses of Covaxin and 53,000 doses of Covishield.

Delhi has 8.39 lakh doses available and according to the current vaccination speed the stock will last for five days, she said.

"For the last one month, we have been repeatedly asking the Central government to provide vaccine doses for Delhi's youth. The youth themselves want to get inoculated as they are aware that it is the only way to avoid the third wave of Covid," Atishi said.

"Now walk-in vaccination is also being done at all the centres of Delhi. Youth too are availing walk-in vaccination which is why a large number of vaccine doses are being administered daily."

A special Covid vaccination drive has been started by the New Delhi district administration for 1,500 workers employed at the Central Vista redevelopment project site here, officials said on Saturday.

The vaccination drive, started on Friday, will continue for 8-10 days, they said, adding that the administration has set a target of inoculating 200 people daily.

"We vaccinated 190 people on Friday. The were administered Covishield vaccine. The workers just have to show their Aadhaar card or other identity detail to get themselves inoculated. There are approximately 1,500 construction workers at the site, and for most of them it would be their first dose," said an official.

The district administration would be launching the drive to administer the second dose as well, he noted.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three kilometres-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave.

