POSH policy compliance a must for business firms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If an employer does not comply with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy (POSH), he/she can be fined to the tune of Rs 50,000, said The Legist Auxiliary a law firm. On subsequent non-compliance/ violation, employer will be penalised with twice that amount Rs 1,00,000.

The consequences of non-compliance/ violation can also lead to cancellation of licence, withdrawal or non-renewal of registration for carrying on trade. It is a law to prevent and to provide protection against sexual harassment of women at the workplace as well as to provide redressal of complaints of sexual harassment.

The POSH policy is being framed in line with the provisions of the prevailing Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed under it. Every organisation having 10 or more employees, even if it does not have a woman employee, needs to have the POSH policy mandatorily, it said.

Filing of a complaint includes submission of written complaint along with six copies, including supporting documents and details of witnesses, to the internal committee. It is important to have a POSH policy in order to ensure an effective employer-employee relationship and reputation of one’s company, to abide by the law and to avoid legal troubles, and to maintain goodwill and reputation in the market.