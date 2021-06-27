STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro bags Japan Society of Civil Engineers' award

The Delhi Metro bagged an award from the Japan Society of Civil Engineers for its 'high-quality' infrastructure development projects.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro has bagged an award from the Japan Society of Civil Engineers for its "high-quality" infrastructure development projects under phases I-III, officials said on Sunday.

The 'Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award' is for the year 2020.

This award is given to highly selective showcasing projects in the development of civil engineering technology across the world, the officials said.

"Delhi Metro's Phases I, II and III projects have been awarded with the prestigious Japan Society of Civil Engineers' (JSCE) 'Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award' for the year 2020.

The JSCE termed the Delhi Metro's project as 'high-quality Infrastructure development project'," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The JSCE in its award note mentioned that the Delhi Metro's projects have brought awareness of safety and efficiency at construction sites in India, and provided residents with safe, secure and comfortable transportation.

Delhi Metro's civil engineering achievements in the past two decades have received global recognition and have been appreciated by prominent international organisations, the officials said.

Earlier, Delhi Metro's implementation of Phase  I was rated 'Excellent' in a post evaluation study conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The study rated Delhi Metro's project execution capability at '3', which is the highest possible grade indicating that the performance of DMRC was excellent, the statement said.

The Delhi Metro since its inception has been closely associated with Japan.

The JICA has supported Delhi Metro's all phases, including the ongoing Ph-IV project by providing not only smoothest financial support but with excellent value-added activities such as knowledge assistance by introducing Japanese innovative technologies and unique work culture, the officials said.

"The unstinted support from Japan, JICA including India Office has helped Delhi Metro in becoming a shining example, globally in the field of urban mass transit," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Metro Japan Society Of Civil Engineers Japan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp