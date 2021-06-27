STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three juveniles apprehended for stabbing man in outer Delhi

Police said the juveniles had the habit of drinking and to fulfil their liquor needs they required money and took to snatching.

Published: 27th June 2021 11:52 AM

Stabbing

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old man to death during a robbery in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Ravinder, a resident of Nangloi, worked as a contractor in a shoe manufacturing unit at Mangolpuri Industrial Area, they said.

Police said the juveniles, all aged 17, worked at a wedding horse and carriage shop, where they got into the habit of drinking.

To fulfil their liquor needs, they required money and took to snatching.

The incident took place on Friday when the three juveniles were looking for an easy target at a park near Jalebi Chowk, Sultanpuri.

Around 9:30 pm, they spotted Ravinder, who was standing near the park and talking to someone over his mobile phone, they said.

During this, one of the juveniles caught Ravinder from his back by interlocking his neck to restrict his movement while another tried to snatch his mobile phone, but he resisted.

Meanwhile, the third juvenile took out a button-actuated knife and stabbed Ravinder multiple times, said a senior police officer.

They then took out the victim's wallet from his pocket and fled, he said.

Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said, "On Saturday, we received an information from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital that one person named Ravinder was admitted in an injured condition from Jalebi Chowk. He had stab injuries on his chest and succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment."

A case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Raj Park police station, he said.

"Our teams visited the spot and gathered digital evidence from near the place of occurrence to identify the accused, which led to the apprehension of the three juveniles on Saturday, who later confessed to their crime during interrogation," the DCP said.

The police have also recovered the button-actuated knife used in the crime, a wallet with the deceased's Aadhaar card and Rs 700 cash along with blood-stained clothes of the juveniles.

