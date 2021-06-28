Delhi Metro bags 'Japan Society of Civil Engineers' award 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro has received prestigious ‘Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award’ for the year 2020 from the Japan Society of Civil Engineers (JSCE) for its “High-Quality” infrastructure development projects under Phase I, II and III. This award is given to selective projects in the field of civil engineering technology development across the world. Several countries participate and showcase their projects every year to bag the award.

Delhi Metro’s civil engineering achievements in the past two decades have received global recognition and have been appreciated by prominent international organisations, officials said. Anuj Dayal, chief spokesperson of DMRC, said, “The JSCE in its award note mentioned that Delhi Metro’s projects have brought awareness of safety and efficiency at construction sites in India and provided residents with safe and comfortable transportation. ”

Earlier, the Delhi Metro’s implementation of Phase I was rated ‘Excellent’ in a post-evaluation study conducted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The study rated Delhi Metro’s project execution capability at ‘3’, which is the highest possible grade indicating that the performance of DMRC was excellent, said the senior official.

Dayal further said, “The Delhi Metro since its inception has been closely associated with Japan. The JICA has supported Delhi Metro’s all phases including the ongoing Phase-IV by providing not only smoothest financial support but with excellent value-added activities such as knowledge assistance by introducing innovative technologies and unique work culture from Japan.”

Unstinted support from Japan has helped Delhi Metro in becoming a “shining example in the field of urban mass transit”, the official added.