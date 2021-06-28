STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP-based drug racket busted by Delhi police, one arrested with heroin worth Rs 75 lakh

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ishaq, 27, and is a resident of Barelly, Uttar Pradesh. 

Published: 28th June 2021 08:48 AM

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Narcotic Cell of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted an interstate network of drug traffickers in Uttar Pradesh and arrested a drug supplier with 500gm fine quality heroin worth Rs 75 lakh. 
DCP Crime (Narcotics) Chenmoy Biswal said, “In order to tackle the drug menace in Delhi, a team of Narcotics Cell has been continuously collecting information. Sub Inspector Abdul Barkat received secret information that one Ishaq, who is involved in supply of heroin in Delhi, would be coming near the District park at Nand Nagri to handover the drug on June 22.” 

A police team led by Inspector Ram Manohar immediately swung into action and laid a trap near the spot, where the drug supplier came with the consignment and was caught red-handed. 

Police said the accused disclosed that he used to work as a car mechanic in Bengaluru and various places in Rajasthan and UP. Later, he started supplying heroin to make quick money. Last year, he came in touch with one Bareilly-based drug supplier and joined his network who introduced him to a Delhi-based drug trafficker Tabrej and some other purchasers. 

The DCP said that the accused always travelled to Delhi via bus to remain anonymous and gave delivery of contraband mostly in late evening hours. “He never disclosed his actual name and took every precaution for hiding his identity.

He was regularly supplying heroin to Mohd. Tabrej, who is involved in 18 criminal cases. He along with wife Mausma and peddler Bilal were recently arrested for selling heroin in the JJ Colony area.” An FIR under NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is on.

