STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘All not well’ in BJP as discontent grows ahead of MCD polls; leaders, councillors in touch with AAP

Two recent incidents a ‘revolt’ by two of its spokesperson against the top brass and exit of a prominent councilor from northeast Delhi have triggered fresh rounds of frenetic discussion.

Published: 29th June 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A growing disenchantment with the state leadership and ‘poor planning’ for the upcoming municipal elections are causing concern among workers and senior functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

Two recent incidents a ‘revolt’ by two of its spokesperson against the top brass and exit of a prominent councilor from northeast Delhi have triggered fresh rounds of frenetic discussion in the party circles on possible departure of prominent leaders including incumbent and former municipal councillors before the elections scheduled early next year. 

A couple of senior Delhi BJP leaders and former office bearers have suggested that nearly 70 colleagues including councillors, willing to switch over, are in touch with the rivals particularly the Aam Aadmi Party. 

“About 70 disgruntled party members are deliberating and holding meetings for quite some time. Most of them are from South Delhi. We all knew this but haven’t learnt from recent incidents. No senior leader, having responsibility of strengthening the organisation, is inclined to speak with the workers or leaders who have issues or complaints. The councillor Rajkumar Ballan from Brahmapuri ward joined AAP but no discussion or soul-searching took place,” said a former officer bearer of BJP’s local unit. 

The two spokespersons Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Harish Khurana openly conveyed displeasure over their continuous neglect. Bagga, who has a noted social media presence, removed BJP’s reference from his Twitter bio and Khurana left most WhatsApp groups of the party.  

Another senior party functionary said that municipal elections were never on the agenda of the core group meetings till recently. “It was like surrender before the elections. Focus was apparently on 2024 and 2025 polls,” he said.   

Survey predicts only 40 wards for BJP

Some BJP leaders are anxious about possible poor performance of the party in the upcoming MCD elections after an internal survey report gave only 40 seats to the BJP.

The party had won 180 wards in 2017 and presently has a comfortable majority in three civic bodies.  

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta was unavailable for the comment.

However, Harshdeep Malhotra, general secretary of Delhi BJP, said that preparations are already underway and a team of 15-22 grassroot level workers are being finalised to reach out to every household. 

“The party has a system to address issues and grudges of the workers or members. Discussions are held and issues are resolved. Several AAP workers are also contacting us to join BJP,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp