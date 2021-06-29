Delhi: Services briefly hit as AIIMS sees second fire accident in two weeks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emergency services were affected at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday morning as a minor fire broke out at a room adjacent to the operation theatre of the emergency department.

This is the second time in a fortnight fire accidents have been reported in the premier hospital.

The incident took place at around 5 am in the store room adjacent to the operation theatre of the emergency department.

The fire was brought under control and no injury was reported in the incident, said the Delhi Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and the extent of damage has not been ascertained so far.

A call was received at 5.04 am about a blaze in the operation theatre (OT) of the emergency department and seven fire tenders were rushed to AIIMS, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

The fire was brought under control very quickly, he said, adding it broke out in the store room adjacent to the OT.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Hauz Khas police station at around 5.15 am about the blaze and on reaching AIIMS, the personnel observed sparks and smoke near the casualty area. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “All the patients in the vicinity were evacuated. Seven fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the fire.”

Previous accident was in Convergence Block

On 16 June a fire broke out on the ninth floor of the Convergence Block of the AIIMS. No injury was reported in the incident. According to the fire department, a call about the fire was received at around 10.30 pm on that day after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

