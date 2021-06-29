STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DU: Registration for entrance test-based, PG admissions likely from July third week

This will be a week prior to starting the process for the remaining merit-based undergraduate courses, a senior official said on Monday.

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University is likely to start the registration process for admission to entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July.

The Supreme Court had on June 24 directed all state boards to declare the internal assessment results of Class 12 by July 31 and gave them 10 days to formulate and notify their evaluation schemes.

Rajeev Gupta, chairman, DU admissions, told PTI, “We might start the registration process (for admissions) by the third week of July. There are chances that we might start the registration process for the nine entrance-based courses and postgraduate courses by that time in the first phase and then the registration process for the merit-based courses. The gap between the two phases won’t be more than a week or 10 days.”

He, however, said there is a possibility that all state boards may not declare Class 12 results by July 31.

Separately, DU released its one-year report card on Monday.

It stated that the admission process was entirely conducted online last year in view of the pandemic and students did not have to visit colleges or departments at all.

Students used online platforms for the admission process, accessing the admission list, payment of fees etc. from the comfort of their homes, the university said, adding that the verification of documents was also done online.

“The university devised ways, with its resources and expertise, to meet the novel challenges, offering appropriate solutions at every step of the way,” it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

