Laxmi Nagar market closed for violation of Covid protocols: Delhi Disaster Management Authority

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the capital saw a phased unlock.

Published: 30th June 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Crowd at Sadar Bazar market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.

Crowd at Delhi market after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Laxmi Nagar main market and some nearby marketplaces have been closed by the east Delhi district administration till July 5 following violation of Covid protocols there, officials said on Wednesday.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Sonika Singh, chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (east district), said the market association and shopkeepers in main bazaar, Laxmi Nagar were "unable to ensure Covid protocols (compliance) on last Sunday (June 27) due to large footfall".

"The guidelines/directions of Covid protocol are being contravened in the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar which may cause super spreading of the corona virus. The Market Welfare Association of Main Bazaar, Laxmi Nagar has failed to ensure the strict compliance of guidelines of COVID-19," the order said.

To curtail the spreading of the virus in the larger interest of the public, it was necessary to take an "immediate and stringent action", it added.

The areas that will remain closed till July 5 include the Laxmi Nagar main market from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kisan Kunj, and its surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar.

The restrictions are applicable on all shops except those dealing in essential goods and services.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the capital saw a phased unlock.

Markets were, however, allowed to reopen only from June 7 onwards.

