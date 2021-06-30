STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retiring now with head held high: Outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

He commented on the conduct of the police during farmers' protests and said that policemen exercised restrain despite facing provocation.

Published: 30th June 2021

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (File Photo| PTI)

By ANI

DELHI: Outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday said that he is retiring with his head held high and full satisfaction, adding that people who serve as the chief are temporary but the Delhi Police is permanent.

"I was the 22nd Police Commissioner of Delhi. We all are temporary, we come and go after our contribution but Delhi Police is permanent, providing security and (law and) order to the people of Delhi," said Shrivastava, who is retiring from his service today. He also inspected the parade at Kingsway Camp on the last day at the office.

Stressing on police role to combat COVID-19, he said: "I am going with my head held high and with full satisfaction. It is our responsibility to keep our policemen safe (from COVID-19) who are working on our instructions and orders. We have taken care of Delhi and filled all voids. We provided oxygen, medicine, and food during the lockdown," he added.

He further commented on the conduct of the police during farmers' protests and said that policemen exercised restrain despite facing provocation. "They (policemen) had to jump from 15 feet at Red Fort but they never left the path of restraining," he said.

Shrivastava was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner in February 2020. He then succeeded the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, had been repatriated to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

