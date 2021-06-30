STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman claims threats, witch hunt by UP cops, media after converting to Islam

The woman, who is working in Delhi and belongs to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, sought protection for her and her family as also her right to privacy.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A woman has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection for herself and her family claiming that they are facing life-threats and being witch hunted by the UP police, media and vigilante groups after her wilful conversion from Hinduism to Islam. 

The woman, who is working in Delhi and belongs to Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, sought protection for her and her family as also her right to privacy, saying that because of her conversion she and her family are being targeted and malicious content is being published in media which should be stopped immediately.

Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, who represents the woman, said the petition is likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

The plea said Renu Gangwar alias Ayesha Alvi converted to Islam on May 27 in Delhi and since June 23, when she was in Shahjahanpur, she started getting calls from media persons requesting for a meeting which she refused.

It said media persons came to her place without her permission and took her photographs and videos.

She started getting calls threatening that her conversion news will be published in media and she would be arrested and demanded money.

Thereafter, one of them forcibly took Rs 20,000 while others too tried to extort money from her and her family, the plea alleged, adding that absurd and imaginary details are being reported in media.

The woman said she gave a complaint to the Delhi Police Commissioner on June 24, seeking immediate intervention for her protection with regard to her conversion to Islam on her free will but no action has been taken yet.

“There is no other option other than approaching this court for immediate directions to stop the harassment of the petitioner,” said the plea. 

