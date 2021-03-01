Contactless tickets for 3000 cluster buses from today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After implementing the contactless e-ticketing system in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, the transport department is all set to introduce the ‘Chartr’ app in the 2,990 cluster buses under Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) from Monday.

The e-ticketing system will be launched on one month trial basis and would cover all routes of DIMTS buses. The contactless e-ticketing system was first started in August 2020 during lockdown to maintain social distancing in the some DTC buses.

In the last week of February, the trial of the App was extended to all 3,760 DTC buses till March 31. “Currently, e-ticketing is live on a trial basis in all buses and routes of DTC. The trials also included exhaustive passenger surveys to ensure maximum commuter- friendliness of the App,” said an official.

About 4 lakh tickets have been booked so far via the App. 67 per cent of these bookings were done for pink tickets. On a daily basis, around 10,000 tickets are booked through the ‘Chartr’ app. Officials further added that more than 2 lakh people have downloaded this app since its release.

“It supports both Hindi and English languages. The passengers can take an e-ticket through ‘Chartr’ mobile App after boarding the bus,” said the official. The trial is being conducted by a special Task Force constituted for this purpose by the transport minister and consists of expert members from the transport department , DTC, DIMTS, IIIT-Delhi and WRI.