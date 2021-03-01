Gift of the swag 

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Twenty-nine-year-old Tarini Manchanda, Founder & Creative Director, The Initial Studio, always had a creative streak. Not content to confine that creativity to one particular field, Manchanda has taken the kaleidoscopic route, using all her talents to come up with new designs (literal and metaphorical) to provide a unique, bespoke gifting service.

Excerpts from an interview:

What led you to start your own gifting label?

I have always been interested in both design and retail. While working at a creative digital agency, I decided to do a graphic design course which helped hone my skills and interest. I read Anthropology and International Marketing at The School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London where I learnt the importance of understanding what the consumer wants and was exposed to creativity across cultures. I have always been fascinated by personalised products, from noticing my grandfather’s embroidered handkerchiefs, his reading chair engraved with his last name on it and beautiful monogrammed leather trunks as a child to now as an adult having a passion for interesting logos and great branding. It was a coming together of my personal interests and a void in the market for such products that made me start The Initial Studio.

Given you specialise in bespoke gifts, is there anything as a typical gifting option, or is it more kaleidoscopic?

Everything on our platform is monogrammed, so that is the one common theme that brings our otherwise kaleidoscopic range together. It is a wide array of products that work for all occasions. We have gifting options for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, bespoke corporate gifts to “just because” presents on our website that are easy to shop. Each order is gift wrapped - even if it’s a present to yourself ! Our bestsellers are the pj sets, travel sets and home accessories such as faux leather trays and photo frames.

embossed trays,

Did the pandemic help or detract from your business, given that a lot more people were spending time online but stepping out less?

It did a bit of both in some ways: we saw a big spike in our online retail business through the website, which I am so glad we set up before the pandemic. People became more comfortable with shopping online because they didn’t have another option. We also managed to successfully use social media to capture a new audience. Products such as loungewear have become hugely popular as people spend more time indoors. On the downside, budgets for corporate gifts were slashed and event based sales such as wedding gifts stopped which of course is a huge market for us. Going forward, we are focusing on building a stronger B2C brand, which I believe would help us grow into a more recognisable brand.

As we have just (hopefully) started recovering from 2020, what are the sort of gifts you see people giving out in the near future?

The focus is also going to be on products that are meaningful, multi-purpose and sustainable. We now have a careful and aware consumer who purchases more mindfully than ever before. We are working on a range of products that are more thoughtfully designed, carefully manufactured and generate less waste. For example, instead of large cardboard boxes used as packaging that go straight into the bin, we suggest alternatives such as tote bags or baskets where each part of the present becomes something that can be used. In terms of product categories - I see pieces for the home and loungewear on the rise. Apart from our regular monogrammed PJ sets, we are working products such as storage baskets, bedside trays, remote control stands, coasters, towels - all with initials make unique and useful gifts. As events and gatherings become smaller, people are giving more intimate and personalised gifts and we see return presents and goodie bags making a comeback.