Mughlai meets Anglo Indian cuisine

Published: 02nd March 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Kumar, a vendor from Chandni Chowk.

By Express News Service

Among the many cheap thrills Covid put a pin in is relishing of large-scale lavish buffets and trying out snacks/sweetmeats from roadside stalls. 

However, for those longing to be faced by this kind of problem of plenty and bingeing without being wary of taking off your mask in public, Edesia has revived its annual Dilli 6 (till March 6) — a culinary extravaganza that celebrates long-surviving food traditions and architectural elements from Delhi’s socio-historical past.

The 2021 Dilli 6 edition titled ‘Ghalib’s Dilli to Lutyen’s New Delhi’, starts from 1797 when the poet was born and went on to occupy pride of place in Bahadur Shah Zafar’s court, and ends at 1931.

The festival, through its decor and menu, chronicles the East Indian Company becoming British Raj, the capital of India being shifted from Calcutta to Delhi, Edward Lutyen’s town planning that resulted in longstanding edifices such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan (earlier Viceroy’s House) and India Gate, and emergence of the railways. Against this political milieu, the local cuisine underwent a change.

“The Mughlai cuisine was rich in cream, saffron, raisins, and very meaty, while Britishers had diametrically opposite tastes; they wanted subtle, good looking food,” explains F&B Manager, Sumit Sinha. Thus, the Anglo Indian cuisine was born, first in Calcutta, and then spread to British strongholds, like Delhi. 

Daulat Ki Chaat

What you thus have at Dilli 6 is Mughlai meets Anglo Indian cuisine in an neverending menu. A case in point: the chaat counter run by original vendors from Chandni Chowk rustles 18 types of chaats (including gol gappe vodka shots, with a little help from the bartender).

Try sampling the Anglo Indian treats of Devilled Eggs, Railway Mutton Curry, Dak Bungalow Chicken, Goat cutlets, in the makeshift railway boogies lined next to the windows.

And gorge on the Mughlai delights such as Navratan Korma, Halwa Parantha, Daulat ki Chaat, Tawa Mask Biryani, at Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli (replica of the UNESCO site of the poet’s residence at Ballimaran) or at Namak Haram ki Haveli (after Bhawani Shankar Khatri, who betrayed Maharaja Holkar and sided with the British).

Feeling adventurous? Try the Dhai Kilo ki Tikki challenge (gobbling two 2 1/2 kg tikki dumbbells in 2 1/2 minutes). And we leave it up to you to discover the 20 plus varieties of desserts.

AT: Edesia at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla
COST: Rs 2,099 (plus taxes)

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp