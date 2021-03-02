STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not afraid of coronavirus, won’t take jabs, say protesting farmer leaders

The 80-year-old farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said he will not go to vaccination centres to receive the jabs.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Protesting farmer leaders in the vulnerable age group on Monday said they are not afraid of coronavirus and won’t take vaccine jabs, even as the second phase of vaccination drive got underway to inoculate senior citizens and those above 45 with underlying medical conditions.

However, they also said they will not stop any farmer from getting vaccinated as it is an individual choice.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for over three months, demanding a repeal of the three agri reform laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

The 80-year-old farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, a senior member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the agitation, said he will not go to vaccination centres to receive the jabs.

“I don’t need vaccine jabs. We have killed corona. Farmers’ immunity level is strong because they work hard on their fields. Farmers are not afraid of coronavirus,” Rajewal said.

Another senior leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan (75) said the fear of contracting the disease is “not enough” to distract them from their fight.

“There is no corona for farmers. I will not get vaccine shots, but we will not ask anyone to not get the shot,” said the president of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), which is leading the protest.

(With Inputs From PTI)

