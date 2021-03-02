STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dead as Delhi sees third stabbing in three days

Two brothers were brutally stabbed by a group of men in Dwarka’s Bindapur area on Sunday night after they had objected to rash driving in the locality.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two brothers were brutally stabbed by a group of men in Dwarka’s Bindapur area on Sunday night after they had objected to rash driving in the locality.

While Suraj Prakash, 30, died due to injuries, his younger brother Chandar Prakash, 28, is in critical condition. 

This is the third case of stabbing in the national capital in the last three days. A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death while resisting a chain-snatching bid in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Saturday, while a teenager was stabbed for allegedly opposing three youths who were stalking his sister in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Friday.

According to the statement given to the police by the younger brother, the incident took place on Sunday evening when he and Suraj Prakash were on their way to buy fish from a nearby market. One local named Kaku was driving his motorcycle rashly in the area. When the brothers objected to the rash driving, both parties had a heated argument. The motorcyclist called his associates and they attacked the brothers with a knife, police officials said.

“The police received a call at 12.52 AM from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital regarding the stabbing of two persons. The victims are residents of Pratap Garden in the Bindapur area of Dwarka. The incident took place on Sunday evening at around 7-7.30 pm. According to the doctors they were stabbed with a sharp weapon,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka)  SK Meena, said. A case under sections 307/34 IPC was registered in PS Bindapur for attempt to murder and murder.  

“Suraj Prakash expired during treatment. The body has been sent to post-mortem and section 302 IPC was added in the case,” said the police. 

The Dwarka District Police has arrested three accused in the case—Piyush Sharma (19) alias Kaku and his associates Sandeep Sharma (31) and Shiv Narayan (32). The weapon of offence has been recovered from the main accused, police said.

