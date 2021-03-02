STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Very important day of our lives, say nurses who administered jab to PM Narendra Modi

Accompanied by the Director of AIIMS, the PM Narendra Modi received vaccine by Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Published: 02nd March 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi being administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi Monday, March 1 2021.

PM Narendra Modi being administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi Monday, March 1 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For P Niveda and Rosamma Anil, March 1 will forever remain a memorable day in their lives. Like any other day, both of them working as nurses at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had reached the vaccination centre in the morning as per schedule.

However, both were surprised to see that on the first day of the third phase vaccination drive, the first person to receive the jab was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

“We didn’t have the slightest idea that the PM would be coming. We were on duty at 6 am as told. It was indeed a big surprise for us and a huge honour. A very important day in both of our lives,” said nurse Niveda who hails from Puducherry and has been working at AIIMS for the past three years now.

“He came around 6 am and greeted with a warm smile. The PM then asked which state I am from. After knowing I belong to Kerala he further asked which district is my hometown. I will always remember this day,” added A Rosamma.

Narrating the morning, Niveda said that the PM even cracked jokes. “He asked if the syringes are from veterinary hospitals and we all laughed over it. He then added that politicians have thick skin and that they need thick needles. He then added that he didn’t even feel when the shot was given to him. We couldn’t resist and laughed again. He also asked me where I do belong. Knowing that I am from Pondicherry, PM said ‘vanakkam’ in Tamil and tried to talk to me more in the language. He greeted again before leaving and said vanakkam."

Accompanied by the Director of AIIMS, the PM received vaccine by Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. For half an hour he was kept in an observation room. He didn’t face any post jab complications.

