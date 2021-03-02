STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WedHaven app: Couples counsel

WedHaven enables users to enjoy the true essence of the wedding by taking command and streamlining numerous tasks in hand via technology.

Navam Gupta and Rishika Agarwal of WedHaven app.

By Express News Service

Weddings are never easy; during a global pandemic they are a lot tougher. Rishika Agarwal and Navam Gupta, with their app WedHaven have a digital solution to your real-world problems.

“Almost every start-up idea originates when someone experiences a problem themselves. We too came across problems around wedding mismanagement during our own nuptials in 2014. It involved a lot of chaos and confusion. There were stressed out parents and annoyed guests,” recalls Rishika, adding, “In fact, our closest friends missed the whole baraat because they were a few minutes late and could not “find it”. Surprisingly, there were 20 other weddings on the same day in the city and they danced in the wrong one.”

Given that both Rishika and Navam were working in the US, but with plenty of desi friends with presumably upcoming marriages, the two decided to take a stand. Or rather, develop an app.

“We are both engineers and we figured there must be a practical solution to wedding woes. We thought back to what went wrong during our wedding, as well as those of our friends, and reverse engineered it, to enable a smooth celebration,” shares Navam.

WedHaven app

WedHaven enables users to enjoy the true essence of the wedding by taking command and streamlining numerous tasks in hand via technology.

Simplifying the workload, the app creates a digital wedding through the information provided, with details of all the events, venues, timings, real-time updates, and sending out invitations to the guests on the app. It further allows users to make co-hosts to share the duties, make assorted groups as per the events and invites, and handle everything with a few clicks on the go.

“We aim for the app to be a holistic platform to tackle everything from beginning to end of the wedding process. It can be employed as a digital planner, social platform personalised just for your wedding, complete digital album and collection of all your guests’ pictures and videos, hospitality and or logistics manager, expense and checklist tool, as well as a gift registry portal, among much more,” concludes Rishika.

