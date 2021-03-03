STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

An inclusive book cafe

Aatika Manzar’s brainchild Merak, features a range of facilities for differently-abled, allowing them to move around freely along with a cup of coffee

Published: 03rd March 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The café features tac tiles to aid differently-abled

By Express News Service

Merak, the latest book café to hit the NCR region, in its own setup attempts to fill the void of recreational spaces for the differently-abled in India.Aatika Manzar, Founder of Aatika Manzar Designs, has designed the cafe with unique and innovative concepts for the disabled to experience  ease of movement within the premises. The design includes ramps to access the entire area in a wheelchair and navigation lanes with tac tiles for the visually impaired. The washrooms are also designed keeping inclusiveness in mind. 

Manzar has a monocular vision. But having previously worked on projects such as the Playboy club, Freemasons Brewery, Bombaybakery, Station Bar, Out of the Box, Modern Bazaar among others, she brought her A-game to the table with Merak.

“Since I have a monocular vision, I suggested that we could actually try and make this book café for ‘all’ in the truest sense. So, we designed this place keeping in mind the easy accessibility and usage for differently-abled and visually impaired,” shared Manzar in a conversation with The Morning Standard.

Inclusivity is the primary factor kept in mind to make this space. According to her, the furniture was placed with ample amount of circulation space for the easy movement of wheelchairs. The flooring is designed in such a way that visually impaired can move around without taking any help or support.

Even the washroom area was designed catering to their needs. “Colour and tonal contrast between the fixtures, walls and flooring was given to enable easy recognition by people with visual impairments and intellectual needs. Toilet door was kept outward, horizontal bars were fixed, and braille signages were added.

Aatika Manzar; Braille copy of A Study in Scarlet among others
available at the café

Mirrors were tilted at an angle when installed for better visibility of a wheelchair user. Towels, soap dispensers, waste bins and other accessories are placed in close proximity, to avoid a person with wet hands wheeling a chair. The furniture table heights and their edges, portable chairs, bookshelf sections were all designed in accordance with the wheel chairs. The menu was designed in braille to access it for those who cannot see and staff was hired who were fluent with sign language for those who cannot speak/hear,” she says.

Situated in the most European style Omaxe world street, this café is spread across two floors, the ground floor is a book café whereas the basement has been converted into a children’s play zone. The cafe is owned by well-known writer Madhur Prabhakar. His daughter Mysha is only five years old. “Since Omaxe World street is surrounded by schools, he thought of this brilliant idea of bringing together a space for both parents and children. This led to designing of a space where the basement is used as a children’s play area,” says Manzar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
book cafe
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp