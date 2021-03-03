An inclusive book cafe

By Express News Service

Merak, the latest book café to hit the NCR region, in its own setup attempts to fill the void of recreational spaces for the differently-abled in India.Aatika Manzar, Founder of Aatika Manzar Designs, has designed the cafe with unique and innovative concepts for the disabled to experience ease of movement within the premises. The design includes ramps to access the entire area in a wheelchair and navigation lanes with tac tiles for the visually impaired. The washrooms are also designed keeping inclusiveness in mind.

Manzar has a monocular vision. But having previously worked on projects such as the Playboy club, Freemasons Brewery, Bombaybakery, Station Bar, Out of the Box, Modern Bazaar among others, she brought her A-game to the table with Merak.

“Since I have a monocular vision, I suggested that we could actually try and make this book café for ‘all’ in the truest sense. So, we designed this place keeping in mind the easy accessibility and usage for differently-abled and visually impaired,” shared Manzar in a conversation with The Morning Standard.

Inclusivity is the primary factor kept in mind to make this space. According to her, the furniture was placed with ample amount of circulation space for the easy movement of wheelchairs. The flooring is designed in such a way that visually impaired can move around without taking any help or support.

Even the washroom area was designed catering to their needs. “Colour and tonal contrast between the fixtures, walls and flooring was given to enable easy recognition by people with visual impairments and intellectual needs. Toilet door was kept outward, horizontal bars were fixed, and braille signages were added.

Aatika Manzar; Braille copy of A Study in Scarlet among others

available at the café

Mirrors were tilted at an angle when installed for better visibility of a wheelchair user. Towels, soap dispensers, waste bins and other accessories are placed in close proximity, to avoid a person with wet hands wheeling a chair. The furniture table heights and their edges, portable chairs, bookshelf sections were all designed in accordance with the wheel chairs. The menu was designed in braille to access it for those who cannot see and staff was hired who were fluent with sign language for those who cannot speak/hear,” she says.

Situated in the most European style Omaxe world street, this café is spread across two floors, the ground floor is a book café whereas the basement has been converted into a children’s play zone. The cafe is owned by well-known writer Madhur Prabhakar. His daughter Mysha is only five years old. “Since Omaxe World street is surrounded by schools, he thought of this brilliant idea of bringing together a space for both parents and children. This led to designing of a space where the basement is used as a children’s play area,” says Manzar.