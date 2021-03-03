Delhi Congress protests against fuel price hikes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest near the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The protesters, raising slogans against the BJP-led central government, took out a march from the Delhi Congress office but were stopped by police before the BJP headquarters on the DDU Marg.

Women Congress workers carried cooking gas cylinders during the protest, as the steep rise in the cooking gas price has terribly upset household budgets, already severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Congress.

Delhi Congress vice presidents Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal and Ali Mehndi, along with Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan, participated in the protest.