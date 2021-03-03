STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entry-level central staff to get spacious flats

Published: 03rd March 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The entry-level and lower-rank central government employees who currently live in congested one-room or two-room accommodations will soon be able to move to spacious flats. Each flat will have state-of-the-art facilities with European-style washroom, large living room, modular kitchen, granite flooring and a sprawling green area under the Central Public Works Development’s (CPWD) redevelopment plan for residential colonies.

Currently, the Type II quarters are set in 45-square-feet carpet area with two small rooms, a kitchen and a toilet, while the Type-I quarters have a 30-square-feet carpet area with one room and a kitchen. However, under the redevelopment plan, the carpet area of Type II quarters will be increased to 70 square feet and the CPWD has decided to do away with Type I quarters. 

These flats will have vitrified tile flooring, uPVC windows to provide good aesthetics, two-toilet bathrooms of Indian and European styles, modular, kitchen, granite flooring in common areas, large balconies and living rooms. The CPWD is currently working on redeveloping central government residential colonies at Mohammadpur, Thyagraj Bagar, Sriniwaspuri and Kasturba Nagar.

A total of 9,990 flats will be constructed in these four places. Works on these flats are running in a fast phase and expected to be completed by March-April 2022, said Director General (DG), CPWD Vineet Kumar Jaiswal. “The Housing stocks at these places have become very old and there is always a demand for more houses. The government has also decided to increase the standard of Type II quarters. The Type II quarters are allotted to entry-level or lower rank government officials. Type III, IV, V, VI are allotted as per ranks. Hence, it was decided to redevelop these four colonies,” said Jaiswal. 

Sriniwaspuri and Kasturba Nagar will also have large complexes where all type of flats from Type II to Type VI will be constructed. All the plan and procedure for this are at final phase and the authorities are waiting for tree transformation approval from the Delhi government.  Also, for the first time a 30-storey government residential complex will be constructed at Sriniwaspuri. It will be the first such residential quarters in the entire country. 

A total of 4,994 flats of all types have been proposed at Sriniwaspuri. In the first phase, 2,408 quarters will be constructed. “It will be one such complex where people have everything from market, shopping complex, park, police station and others in walking distance and these societies will be walled and gated. Moreover, all these building will be earthquake-resistant,” said another official Manohar Lal.   

The CPWD is using modern technologies for construction of these houses and these technologies are very cost effective and speedy, said the official.  “The modern technology that is being used for these colonies is called monolithic construction in which all the walls are constructed with RCC and complete foam work.If we want to construct a 12 storey building, it is practically completed in a period of four months. So, with this technology, we can deliver the project in 18 months,” said the official. 

