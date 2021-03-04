Buoyed by bypoll win, AAP sets eyes on 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in the civic bypolls suggests that party has emerged as the first choice of residents of Delhi after successfully projecting the image of BJP-ruled municipal corporations as dens of corruption. It is more evident by the fact that the AAP has got 46.10 per cent share of total votes in these five seats.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited the party office early in the day to address the supporters. “This is a call for how the results are going to be in the MCD elections 2022. The people of Delhi want to change the MCD. They want the MCD to run as effectively as the Delhi government. The results show that the people of Delhi have shown faith and trust in the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party. The people have given their approval of the good work done by us” said Kejriwal.

The chief minister went on to say that the politics violence of the BJP was completely rejected by the people of national capital. The results of these bypolls have given the party’s cadre the needed boost. On Wednesday, AAP supporters gathered at the party headquarters to celebrate the results. They were seen distributing sweets and dancing to the favourite tunes and beats of the drum.

After winning the Delhi Assembly polls last year, gaining power in the civic bodies is the top priority of the AAP. For the past few months, AAP leaders like MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak have been continuously targeting the BJP for complete mismanagement of the civic agencies where the saffron party has been ruling for the past 15 years. After this victory, the AAP plans to showcase this as the mood of the people in order to woo other voters to vote for the party so that Delhi can get a “double engine” model of governance.