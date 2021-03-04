STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Nearly 28,000 people got vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on Monday when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital.

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 28,000 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens, received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Thursday, according to data shared by officials.

In the 45-59 years age group, 21,755 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on Monday when the second phase of the vaccination drive had begun in the national capital.

"Today, 27,959 people were vaccinated, out of which 14,328 were citizens in the age group of 60 and above," the official said.

On Wednesday, a total of 25,054 beneficiaries, including 13,794 senior citizens and 1,625 people in the age group of 45-59, had received the shots.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.

Six minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported on Thursday, he said.

The exercise on Thursday was carried out across 402 sites, as per data shared by officials.

About 69 per cent of people (11,344) turned up at private facilities and remaining 31 per cent (5159) at government facilities for vaccination, as per the data shared by officials.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner.

A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

On Thursday, second doses were given to 4,809 people, the officials said, adding, 4,413 frontline workers and 2,234 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.

