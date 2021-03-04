Delhi LG Anil Baijal takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital.

52-year-old Kejriwal has been receiving treatment for diabetes for the last 10 years, hence he is eligible for inoculation under the ongoing phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours.