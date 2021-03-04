North MCD extends time for property tax payment 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date of payment of property tax under Amnesty Scheme 2020-21 up to March-end, informed north Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken to facilitate the property taxpayers who could not deposit the property tax availing the benefit of amnesty scheme clearing the due arrears where relief in interest and penalty has been extended. The mayor also added that the Corporation would get revenue hence, this decision has been taken in the interest of the public.

“No such scheme would be available in the near future. The North MCD had brought four amnesty schemes together this year to give relief to the citizens. Keeping in view the response of the scheme benefit has been extended so that more property owners can get the benefit of the schemes,” said the Mayor.

The civic body has rolled out four categories of Amnesty Schemes under which the authorities have collected Rs 393.38 lakh, Rs 947.58 lakh, Rs 5409.24 lakh and Rs 327.37 lakh, respectively in the form of property tax. The mayor said that the civic body has received more property tax this year as compared to last year. He said that last year it had received only Rs 513.47 crore as property tax.