312 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, highest in nearly 1.5 months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital continued to witness a slight surge in fresh Covid-19 cases after 312 new infections were reported on Friday. This comes after a drop in daily cases in February. In January the daily count had hovered around 300-mark.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, there has been a marginal increase in the positivity rate in the last few days. The rate stood at 0.53 per cent on Friday. Three fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll close to 11,000. A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4.

The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures. The numbers had started dropping in February, and on February 26, only 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in that month. Meanwhile, over 27,000 people, including 14,874 senior citizens, received vaccine shots in the city on Friday.

In the 45-59 years age group, 2,020 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said. “Today, 27,057 people were vaccinated, out of which 14,874 were citizens in the age group of 60 and above,” the official said. On Friday, second doses were given to 5,160 people, officials said, adding 3,269 frontline workers and 1,734 healthcare workers were also vaccinated. Four minor cases of adverse events following immunisation were reported on Friday.