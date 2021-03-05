Cochlear implants to be free of cost soon in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning to introduce cochlear implants for free of cost to patients under Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday. While inaugurating the Cochlear Implant Facility at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Jain said, “One Cochlear Implant originally cost Rs 5 lakhs to the hospital, but purchasing it in bulk brings the cost down significantly to Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakhs.

However, under Delhi Arogya Kosh, this will be provided free of cost to the patients. This is the second facility in Delhi, the first being at LNJP Hospital.” While directing the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya hospital to increase its capacity and work dedicatedly to achieve its targets, the minister also added that checking new born babies before discharging should be made a protocol.

Jain further noted that the children hospital should perform Cochlear Implants on 100 patients this year and all the expenses will be borne by the Delhi Government. “...Cochlear implants will give a golden chance to every hearing impaired child,” he mentioned.