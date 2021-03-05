Decomposed bodies of woman, male friend found in west Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Decomposed bodies of a 23-year-old woman and her male friend were found at her residence in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Priyanka Bisht, a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand, was doing a consultancy job in Gurgoan while her friend, Pawan Paliwal (29), is a resident of Meerut but lived here in Uttam Nagar.

He was a gym trainer and was also into modelling, they said.

Police do not suspect any foul play and said they did not find any suicide note from the spot.

However, the exact cause of their deaths will be ascertained through a post-mortem report, which is still awaited.

Police were informed about the incident on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The woman lived here at a rented house in old Mahabir Nagar and her friend had come to her place two days ago, police said.

After being informed about foul smell emanating from the house, a police team reached the spot and found the door of the house bolted from inside, following which they broke open the door, a senior police officer said.

"Decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found lying on the floor. No external injuries were seen on the body.

An almost empty liquor bottle and some supplements and rappers of tablets found lying at the spot were seized," he said.

The families of both the deceased have been informed and when enquired, they told police that the two were friends, the officer added.

A post-mortem has been conducted and the viscera is preserved for further proceedings, police said.